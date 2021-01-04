Marjorie Williams Templin Webb, age 93, of Newport, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
She was a dedicated member of Union Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Bessie Williams, husband, James Templin, husband, Thomas Webb, brothers, Doyle, Hollis, Ellis, and Dib Williams, sister, Kate Huff and son Ronald Webb.
She is survived by her sons, Roger (Barbara) Webb and Rodney (Yvonne) Webb, daughter, Renan (Darrell) Cross, all of Georgia, brother, Arthur Dean (Carolyn) Williams, of Newport, special nephews, Dan and Tim Williams, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Private graveside services will be held in Union Cemetery, Reverend Lynn Hartsell will lead the service.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Union Baptist Church in care of Brenda Arrowood, 820 Yellow Springs Road, Cosby, TN 37722.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.