Sandra K. Ball, age 71, of Parrottsville, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 10, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Roy E. Ball, her father Alfred Payne, brother, Lloyd Payne and her son-in-law Willie Brown.
She is survived by her warm and loving children; Charlene Brown of Parrottsville, Greg Ball, MBA and David Negrotto of Durham NC, Randy (Gaylynne) Ball of Cosby; siblings Gladys Ballard of Morristown; Sammy “Bimbo” Payne of Morristown; Maverick Payne of Newport; Darlene Payne of Newport, and her loving Mother Rosalee Fairchild of Newport; grandchildren Johnathan (Brandi) Ball, Whitney Ball, Brittany Ball; great grandchildren Addison, Kensi Bell-Ball, Paislee, Preslee and Ariella Ball; her dearest friend Julie Hannah Gentry. Special thanks to Dr. David Kickliter for always providing exceptional care and compassion over many years.
Graveside funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Ball family cemetery at 1275 Old 15th Rd, Del Rio, TN.
