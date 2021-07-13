Tony Willis, age 55, born April 7, 1966, died July 11, 2021.
He is survived by his son Seth Willis, his parents Lee and Ovella Willis.
He is also survived by his son’s mother Alicea McNealy, also by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, whom he adored.
He enjoyed spending time with a special uncle and first cousin (Hubert & Matthew Willis).
Tony’s formative years were spent in his beloved Del Rio.
He attended Del Rio Elementary School for 8 years.
He graduated from Cocke County High School.
He received a degree in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee.
After graduation Tony worked with his family at Mister Automotive Parts Store, Liberty Ford-Mercury car dealership and Pioneer Buick-Pontiac Dealership.
He was never interested in a lot of personal wealth or fame.
He was more content by helping others achieve their goals.
Funeral services for Tony will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will be receiving friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral services.
Burial will be 1 p.m. on Friday July 16, 2021 in the Clark Cemetery at Deep Gap.
Please consider in lieu of flowers a donation in Tony’s memory to: Clark Cemetery Fund % Doris Willis, 596 Seay Hollow Rd, Del Rio TN 37727 or % Charlotte Fox, 145 Summer House Hollow Rd, Del Rio, TN 37727.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.