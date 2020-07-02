Roy Gregory “Greg” Phillips, age 52, of Cosby, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Turkey Creek Medical Center following a lengthy illness.
Greg was a dedicated Certified Nursing Assistant for 15 years and cared for many residents of Cocke County at Newport Health and Rehabilitation Center. He loved his patients and always spoke fondly of them.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Otis and Linda Sutton and Alfred and Maggie Phillips all of Newport and a special brother-in-law Liston Eslinger of Cosby.
He is survived by his children Courtney and Cory Phillips; his parents Roy and Ann Phillips; sister Amanda (Jarrod) Gregg; and very special nephew Jase Gregg, all of Newport. He is also survived by Brian Phillips of Cosby and his family John and Susan Hutchinson and sister Carol Huchinson all of Dandridge. Additional survivors include the mother of his children Melissa Phillips; aunts Doris Bell, Cordelia Shell, Mary Carrell, and Jan Kirkpatrick; uncles David and Mike Sutton and Randy and Michael Phillips; special cousins Melanie Rick, Jackie Shell, and Beth Peavler; special friend Ericka Osbourne; and many other cousins, family members, and friends.
The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Turkey Creek Medical Center for their care of Greg. They would also like to give a special “Thank You” to Amedisys Home Health and his caregivers Tara Shelton, Corey Ivey, Brian Ford, Julie Henn, and Amanda Keller.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, July 3, 2020, in Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Glen Ball officiating.
Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the Sutton Cemetery.
Family and friends may drop by and sign the guest register from 12:00 noon-6:00 p.m. on Friday at Manes Funeral Home or online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.