Carroll Homer Dorsey, age 83, of Cosby, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021.
He owned and operated a food service truck for more than 40 years and served many in the various factories in Cocke County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Add and Vina Dorsey, brothers, Dallas, Jim, and Doug Dorsey, sisters, Mary, Hazel, and Geneva Dorsey.
He is survived by his son, Carroll Wayne Dorsey, daughter, Katherine “Lashea” Dorsey, grandchildren, Koda, Kaiden, Christopher, and Payton Dorsey, sister, Martha Banks Dorsey, of York, SC, and stepson, Lacy Shults of Cosby.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Jenkins Cemetery in Cosby.
In compliance with CDC recommendations, everyone attending the service is urged to practice social distancing and wear face coverings.
