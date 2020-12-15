Lois Roesch Kroening, born March 17, 1927 passed away December 13, 2020.
A native of Buffalo, NY, she was a gifted artist, attending the Buffalo Fine Arts Academy after high school. She and her husband, George W. Kroening, Jr, built their own house on Grand Island, NY, where they raised their children, Paul M. Kroening (Kyle) and Lauren C. Kroening (Jim Ketcham). After George (“Bud”) retired, they lived in Key Colony Beach, FL, Bonita Springs, FL, and The Villages, FL, before moving to Cosby, TN, to be near their daughter.
She was also predeceased by her brothers, Eugene Roesch and William Roesch. In addition to her children, she is survived by nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, several wonderful nieces, and nephews, as well as her church family at English Creek Baptist Church, in Newport, TN. Thanks to the staff at Wellington Manor Assisted Living Facility, Newport, TN for being her family when one on one contact by anyone outside the staff was not allowed due to COVID-19.
1 Peter 1:6: So be truly glad. There is wonderful joy ahead, even though you must endure many trials for a little while.
