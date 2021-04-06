Charles Condon Batson, born March 30, 1935 and passed away April 4, 2021.
Condon is preceded in death by infant daughter, Debra Lynn Batson; parents, Lawrence and Mattie Batson; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Clyde and Evaudna Cate; and several sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws.
He is survived by wife, Celeste “Essie” Batson of 63 years; son, Jeff (Jeanie) Batson; daughter, Sonyna (Stephen) Carr; grandchildren, Jeffery Steven (Heather) Batson, Chrystall (Nicholas) Wade, Zach Batson, Stephanie Carr and Gidget (Kevin) Shrader; great-grandchildren Brittany Celeste (Garrett Vincent) Batson, Miranda (Jacob Ingram) Batson, Hunter Wade, Garrett and Maeson Crusenberry; brothers, L.C. (Lois) Batson and Tom (Betty) Batson; sisters, Kern Henderson and Emily Fox; and loving dog, Misty. All that knew Condon, knew how much he loved his family.
He served in the U.S. Army, A Jax/Hercules Missile Battalion and at headquarters he served as officer.
He retired from Tennessee Handbags/Irvin Automotive in 1991.
He served Jefferson County as a county commissioner, highway commissioner and served on the board of zoning appeals. Condon was a member of the Brazelton Masonic Lodge and a member of Lawson’s United Methodist Church.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Dandridge Memorial Gardens with Rev. Sherry Franklin and Rev. Bill Cheetham officiating.
Mr. Batson will lie in state prior to the graveside service from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge Chapel.
Pallbearers include Jeffery Steven Batson, Zach Batson, Stephen Carr, Kevin Fox, Ronnie Batson and Dennis Layman. Honorary pallbearers include Nicholas Wade, Ray Layman and Darrell Ellis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be to Lawson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 2718 Indian Creek Road, Dandridge, TN 37725.
Arrangements By Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge, 865-397-2711.