Patricia Ann Barnes Ottinger

Patricia (Patsy) Ann Barnes Ottinger, 83 beloved mother and grandmother died October 12, 2020 surrounded by those she loved most at Johnson City Medical Center after a period of progressive declining health.
In death she was reunited with her beloved husband L.B. in the presence Jesus and free from illness and infirmary.
She was the daughter of the late Bruce and Eula McGaha Barnes of Newport. She was retired from BASF and was a member of Luther Memorial Church.
Her retirement years were spent caring for her beloved grandchildren in their youth, gardening, and cooking, often for those in need.
She loved Christmas all it means, decorating, but most making fudge delivering to friends.
Her proudest role was that of a mother only second to a grandmother.
She resided at Wellington Manor the last year of her life where she was an eager bingo and penny auction participant.
Ironically, her most sought after prize was chocolate or winning a gift to give to her daughter.
She is survived by her daughter Melissa Ottinger Leake, Johnson City, TN, son in law Greg Leake, her beloved grandsons Grayson and Grant Leake, sister Vivian Shults, sister in law Evelyn Barnes, numerous other extended family members, her beloved CCHS Class of 1957, a host of friends and son in love Jason Ramsey, Newport, TN.
It is impossible to list all those who offered aid during her years of illness.
We will be forever grateful to Belinda Turner, her caregiver who added so much to momma’s final years.
Belinda’s son Cole who became special to her.
The staff at Wellington Manor who provided her with care and love.
We are thankful to the Tennova ER staff, Holston Valley Hospital W2 staff, Watauga Orthopedics, Quillen Rehab Hospital, The Waters Johnson City, Johnson City Medical Center 2200, The Inpatient Palliative Care Team at JCMC, Ballad Hospice, Johnson City Internal Medicine, SOFHA Hospitalist Division, Wilson Sav-Mor Drugs, Amy Love, and all those who have made our journey easier.
Please accept our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for all you each have done.
Pallbearers will be Greg, Grayson, and Grant Leake, Jason Ramsey, Dean Shults, nephew, Steve Barnes, nephew, Truitt Ottinger, nephew, Rick Riddle, nephew. Honorary pallbearers Don Ball, Ronnie Laws and Carl Garner.
Memorial contributions can be made to Wellington Manor Newport in her memory. Donate activity prizes, chocolate candy treats, snacks and tell them Miss Patsy sent you.
Due to the pandemic a graveside service will be at Union Cemetery Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Viewing and signing of guest registry can take place during Manes Funeral Home operational hours.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.