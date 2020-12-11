Mrs. Helen Christine O. Huff

Mrs. Helen Christine Ottinger Huff, age 94, of Parrottsville, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, December 7, 2020 at Wellington Manor in Newport with some family members by her bedside.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Huff; grandson Charles William “Trey” Huff III and parents Royal Ottinger and Cora Ratcliff Ottinger.
Survivors include her children Mildred A. Huff of Silver City, New Mexico, Charles William “Billy” (Shela) Huff Jr. of Ellijay, Georgia and Rita Hayward of Nashville; grandchildren Eric (Mindy) Hayward of Dandridge, Mike S. Tolbert of Kailua Kona, Hawaii and McKenzie Ann Duncan of Jasper, Georgia; great grandchildren Ava Hayward and Mady Hayward both of Dandridge and Ella Duncan of Jasper, Georgia.
Helen and William wed on June 1, 1944 and were married for 67 years.
Helen studied at Marion College in Marion, VA as well as Tusculum College.
She was a dedicated member of Salem Lutheran Church, serving as Organist and Pianist for 55 years.
She was a member of the Adult Sunday School Class and President of WELCA Women’s Group.
She also served on the Worship and Music Committee and Altar Guild, in addition to other committees.
Helen studied music under Mrs. P.T. Bauman and taught public school music at St. James and Parrottsville High Schools as well as Newport Grammar School.
Helen was an accomplished artist having her work displayed at Stokely Memorial Library.
She also served as President of the Heartsease Garden Club, of which she was a charter member, and received the Newport Lady of the Year Award in 1975, which was sponsored by Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
Helen once served as Society Editor for the Newport Plain Talk, and she was very active in the Home Demonstration Club.
She assisted at the Bread Basket helping needy families in the community and helped serve meals to workers building homes for Habitat for Humanity.
Helen gave to multiple charitable organizations throughout her life.
The family wishes to say a heartfelt thanks to all staff members at Wellington Manor.
Special thanks to Libby Atkins, Belinda Turner, Elena Rodriguez, and Kathy Hobbs.
The family will host a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Salem Lutheran Church with Pastor Norman Deal officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at the church prior to the memorial service.
Family and friends will meet at 2:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon, December 19, 2020 at Union Cemetery for the 2:30 p.m. graveside inurnment.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Salem Lutheran Church or WELCA Women’s Group at 3001 Salem Rd, Parrottsville, TN 37843.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.