Johnny Bruce Pearce, age 71, of Newport, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020.
He was a member of Calvary Baptist Tabernacle and worked for Sonoco for 44 years.
He was preceded in death by his Mother, Alma Kate Pearce, Dad, James Frank Pearce, sisters, Tina Hunt and Catherine Allen, mother-in law and father-in-law, Pauline and Bertie Ellison, special niece, Karla Holt, and special nephew, Jason Hunt.
He is survived by his wife Ada Lou Pearce, son, Billy Pearce, grandson, Trevor Pearce, brother-in-law, Pete Hunt, sisters and brothers-in-law, Elaine and David Wadley, Nita and Harold Bateman, also other family and friends.
The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to Smoky Mountain Home Health, and Tammy and Jabo Francis.
Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Union Cemetery, with Rev. Jeff Ledbetter officiating.
Burial will follow.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and masks are recommended.
