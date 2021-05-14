Ila Burdell Mitchell, age 69 of Newport, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at her home.
A loving mother & faithful Christian lady, she attended Newport First Church of God on Woodson Road.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie & Bonnie Grigsby; husband, Bennie Mitchell; son; Mike O’Conner Jones; and sister, Clara Mae Wilburn.
She is survived by her brother, Monroe Grigsby (Shirley); children, Billy Ray Jones (Kimberly), Pam Smelcer (Frank), Charlie Gene Jones (Donna), Joseph Jones, Esther Mitchell (Timothy Ogle), Johnny Mitchell (Chelsea), Crystal Mitchell (Jake), Roger (Jennifer), Willie (Kimberly), and Beattie Mitchell; over 40 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Tonya Shelton officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the service.
Pastor Charles Mitchell will hold the committal service at Union Cemetery on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 1 p.m.
Family & friends may offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mitchell family.