Russell “Rusty” Craig Williams, age 50, of Newport, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother Milis Joy Williams, father, Dean Williams.
He is survived by his brothers, Shannon (Miranda) Williams, Marty (Phelica) Phillips, sisters, Valerie (Steve) Norton, and Jennifer Williams (Ryan Meigs), his best friend, Jeff Sisk, partner of life, Susan Reece, step-children, Gage Reece and Rachel Reece, all of Newport, several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly, also other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held 7:00 pm, Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Tommy Ball officiating.
Friends and family may drop by and sign the register book from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
Burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021 in Union Cemetery.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.