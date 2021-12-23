Stacie Gorman Espiscito, age 49, of Newport, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ned and Sue Lovell, great-grandmother, Mary Beason Sisk and special uncle Jimmy Beason.
She is survived by her mother, Suzette Gorman, and several close family member sand special friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the First Christian Church, with Martin Stump officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuenralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.