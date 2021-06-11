Kimberly Renee Ellison, 60, of Newport, gained her angel wings on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, following a long battle with congestive heart failure and severe COPD.
She spent her life caring for others, she had a heart of gold and saw the good in everyone she met.
Kimberly was born on July 11, 1960.
She was raised by Gretchen and Tilman Sisk in Georgia and later moved to Tennessee to be with her grandparents, Jeannette and Thomas Cramb.
She met and married Lester Ellison and they had two daughters, Chelsea and Kaylee Ellison.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Jeannette and Thomas Cramb.
She is survived by her ex-husband and friend Lester Ellison, children, Chelsea (Shelby) Patterson and Kaylee (Devon) Stuart, grandchildren, Danika Patterson and Wyatt Ellison, parents, Gretchen and Tilman Sisk, siblings Tommy Raines, Scott (Becky) Raines, Angie (Dennis) Morris, and Jeff (Tina) Lane.
She also leaves behind several cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and so many special friends.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, June 14, 2021 with funeral services at 1 p.m. in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Wayne Haney officiating.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.
Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered at Manes Funeral Home, 363 East Main Street, Newport, TN 37821.
The family would like to thank Kim’s home health nurses, special friend Reverend Wayne Haney.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.