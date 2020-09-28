Carolyn V. Shelton, age 73, of Newport, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Shelton, sons, Robbie Shelton, and Tommy Dean Shelton, granddaughter, Amber Hux, parents, Robert and Zora Owens.
She is survived by sons, Barry (Angela) Shelton of Parrottsville, Jonathan Shelton (Christy Couch) of Maryville, daughters, Reva Hux, of Greeneville, Dreama Shelton (Chris Hurley), of Newport, brothers, John Owens, Jimmy Owens both of Newport, sister, Betty Sue Short of Morristown, thirteen grandchildren, three great- grandchildren, also other family and friends.
The family would like to say Thank You to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in the Jonestown Cemetery, with Rev. Dennis Strange officiating.
Burial will follow.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and mask are highly recommended.
