Todd Eugene Gilchrist, age 56 of Newport, passed away on August 16, 2021.
He was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert McGhee and Willa Gilchrist, granddaughter, Jaden Olden, sisters, Sharon Gilchrist, Karen Stewart, and aunt, Ola Jo Green.
He is survived by his sons, Todd Olden, Jamison Gilchrist, daughters, Tasha Olden Ellison (Rocky), Katelin Dickerson, Danea Gilchrist, grandchildren, Jakota Olden, Jayston Olden, Areriana Ellison, Jude Dickerson, sisters, Priscilla Ray (Charles), Phyllis Ramsey (Roger), Claudia Haney (Larry), Debra Elliott, Lisa Murry (Kenneth), special nephew, Felix Manuel, special friend, Kim Belton, also several nieces, nephews, other family and friend.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday August 21, 2021 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in the Gum Springs Cemetery with Rev. Jessie L. Jones, Jr., officiating.
Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the funeral services at Manes Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.