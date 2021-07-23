Mrs. Ella Louise Garrett, of White Pine, Tennessee, born April 4, 1956 went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, July 22, 2021.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Tabernacle and was a 1974 graduate of Hendersonville High School in North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her father Broadeth M. Blackwell and mother Louise Wallace Blackwell and sister Ann Staton.
Survivors include her husband Jack Garrett of White Pine; five sons Chris, Justin, Jesse, Austin and Nicolas; three daughters-in-law Kelly, Alex and Grace; three grandchildren Kullen, Rylan and Amelia.
A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, 845 W. Hwy. 25/70, Newport, Tennessee with Pastor Jeff Ledbetter and Chaplin James Goins officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday at the church prior to the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Tabernacle Children’s Home, 3931 White Horse Road, Greenville, S.C. 29611 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending service, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.