Brandon Donald Large, age 31 of Newport, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021.
He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where he was baptized as a child. Brandon was also well known as the owner of B&D Lawncare and Landscaping. He was an avid motorsports fan, being involved in motorcross and go-kart racing. In fact, in 1997, Brandon won every national title in the United States, as well as achieving the status of AMA Motorcross National Champion. He was also recognized as the Track Champion at Dumplin Valley Speedway.
Brandon will be remembered as an outgoing, friendly person with a solid work ethic and the ability to make friends anywhere he went.
His radiant smile will be missed by all who knew him.
Brandon was preceded in death by his grandparents, McDonald Large, and Patsy & R.C. Parks.
He is survived by his wife, Amy Shelton; children, Kinleigh, Kyzer, and Kanaan; parents Donald (Candy) Large and Colette (Jeff) Sutton; sisters, Meagan (Jonathan) Cutshaw and Carly Large; grandmother, Ella Mae Large; Aunts and Uncles, David (Diane) Large, Tony (Cindy) Parks, and Lisa (John) Stewart; nieces and nephews, Kaylee Large, Landyn, Jaxson, Makynzie, Brayden, and Carter Cutshaw; as well as countless friends, clients, and other loved ones.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 1049 Cosby Cutoff Road, where Pastor Robert Williamson officiated. The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Burial took place at noon Friday in the Allen Cemetery of Cosby.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a trust fund set up for his children through Newport Federal Bank.
Family & friends may offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Large family.