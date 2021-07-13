Jerry Wesley Sweeten, age 59 of Newport, gained his wings on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Newport Medical Center.
Jerry fought an amazing battle with dignity and courage just as he lived life. The sunshine will be warmer on our faces and the stars will sparkle brighter reminding of us every day where Jerry is.
Jerry was a loving husband and father. He cherished his wife and family each and every day. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents James and Edna Sweeten and sisters Kay Sutton, Caroline Gregg, and Elizabeth Toby.
Jerry is survived by his wife and best friend Lori Maddron Sweeten. He leaves behind children Jordon Sweeten, Jon Sweeten, Allison “Shug” Sweeten, Ryan Sweeten “Kelly”, and Megan Smith, grandchildren Tyler Sweeten, Ava Sweeten, and Avery Williams Sweeten, sister Barbara (Larry) Marshall, brother Jim “Diane” Sweeten, and Terry Sweeten, and brother-in-law, Jerry’s Partner in the brother-in-law club, Bobby “Diane” Maddron.
Jerry loved all his nieces and nephews and was a role model and mentor to all of them. He will be remembered for all the kindness he shown to everyone he met.
The family would like to say a special “Thanks” to Newport Medical Center Nursing Staff and CNAs.
A loving Thank You to Thompson Cancer staff especially his angel on earth nurse navigator Lawana Evans.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service followed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel where Eddie Gray officiated.
Burial will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in Union Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.