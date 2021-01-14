Agnes “Granny” Green entered this world on February 22, 1943. She departed this life on January 10, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her husband Andy Green; mother, Nellie Mae Elliott Stewart; father Clifford Matthew Stewart; the Green family members; daughter, Nannett Robinson; son Jeff Stewart; and son-in-law Ritchie “Toby” Carr.
She was a member of A.M.E. Zion Church.
She is survived by her children, Vanessa “Joan” Stewart; Rhonda Carr’ the Green children; and son-in-law Walter “Rooster” Robinson; siblings, Christine Stewart and Joe Bragg; Norma Stewart; the Green brothers and sisters-in-law; grandkids, Barry and Jameszina Stewar; Bobby and Jamie Stewart; Christopher Stewart; Curtis Stewart; Leka and Rodney Williams; Richie “Tee” and Gretta Carr, Jamie Lee and Lindsey Carr. Granny was blessed to have two living aunts, Pauline Rice and Frances Thomas; twenty-five great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind two nephews: Richard and Katrina Stewart and Phillip and Kristy Stewart; eight great nieces and nephews, also eight great-great nieces and nephews, and a host of other special family and friends.
Due to the current Covid-19 situation Agnes was cremated per her request.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.