Thomas Alonzo Crumb, age 80, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his residence in Clarksville, TN.
He was born on May 30 1940 in Newport, Tennessee to Ben and Maggie Williamson Crum.
He retired from the United States Army after 22 years and 3 tours in Vietnam.
He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and enjoyed fishing.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers Ted and Bill Crum.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helen Crumb; daughter, Amanda Crumb; siblings: Dottie Jean Wines, DeLois Adams, BennaKaye Bradshaw, Janice Faye Daniels, and Robert Crum.
A private family visitation will take place at Manes Funeral in Newport, Tennessee.
Graveside service will take place at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 3:30 PM.