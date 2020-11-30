William J. Bryant, age 90 of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. He was a member of Webb Baptist Church and a Veteran of the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife Reva Dean Bryant, parents William and Carrie Bryant, and sisters Barbara Bryant Spurgeon and Louise Bryant Valentine. He is survived by his sons Steve Bryant (Enola Gaye) and Ricky Bryant all of Newport, daughters Vonda McKinney (C. Mike) and Vicki Bryant (Tim Matthews) all of Newport, grandchildren Isaac McKinney, Aaron Bryant, Jordon Siclari, Jonathon Barrett, Jennifer Barrett, and Zachary Bryant, daughter-in-law Karen Bryant of Newport, and other family and friends. Special “Thank You” to Amedysis Healthcare and the VA caregivers also to his special buddy Kristi Samples.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in the Webb Family Cemetery with Dr. Frank Bell and Daniel Bell officiating.
Burial will follow.
Family and friends may drop by throughout the day on Wednesday at Manes Funeral Home and sign the guest register.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Webb Baptist Church 335 Wilton Springs Rd., Newport , TN 37821 or to Alzheimer’s TN, c/o Alexa Austin, 363 E. Main St, Newport, TN 37821.
