Gaines A. “Buddy” Buckner, age 90, of Bybee, passed away at his home on Friday, September 3, 2021 after a brief illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Pauline Buckner, sister, Clara Rose Buckner Ledford, nephews, Tommy Ray Ledford and Ervine Lyle Ledford.
He will be missed by his family, friends and Buddy, his beloved dog.
He is survived by his children, Rhonda (Kevin) Wilds, Wayne (Teresa) Buckner and Karen (Donnie) Tabor, grandchildren, Sierra Buckner, Brandon (Kasey) Buckner, Lori (Doug) Hughes, Daniel (Morgan) Tabor and Derek Tabor, great-grandchildren, Kenna Buckner, Gabe Tabor, Tabor Ryan, Jake Ryan, Alyssa Tabor, Mason Tabor, Fynn Hughes, Max Hughes and Beck Tabor, friend and mother of his children Emogene Buckner, and lifelong friend John Henry Buckner.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.
A graveside service was held on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Clay Creek Cemetery with Steve Blanchard officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Clay Creek Cemetery, % Amanda Gossett, 689 Rankin Hill Road, Newport, TN 37821.
Family and friends may sign the guest register at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.