Loretta Belle Moore, age 68 of Parrottsville, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jethro and Callie Lindsey, sister, Helen Thatcher.
She is survived by her husband Tommy Moore of Parrottsville, sons, Thomas (Melissa) Moore of Newport, Michael (Tracy) Moore of Parrottsville, daughter Marie (Todd) Hurley of Parrottsville, grandchildren, Joshua Hurley, Shawn Moore, Andrew Moore, Logan Moore, several great-grandchildren, brothers, Virgil Sutton of Newport, Ronnie Lindsey of Cosby, Randall Lindsey of White Pine, sister, Barbara Baker of White Pine, also other family and friends.
Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021 in Faubian Cemetery, with Allen Williams and John Brown officiating.
Burial will follow.
Please practice safe social distancing and mask are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.