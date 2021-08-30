Ruby Nell Eslinger, age 86, of Newport passed away Friday, August 27, 2021.
She was a member of Edgemont Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ruel Eslinger; parents, Charlie and Nannie Sauls Hartsell; brothers, Ernest and Bill Hartsell; sisters, Rose Hartsell, Elizabeth Crumbley and Maudella Stinnett.
She is survived by her sons, Eugene (Debbie) Eslinger and Jeff (Kelly Ailey) Eslinger; daughters, Shirley (Joe) Johnson, Brenda (Andrew) Byrd and Linda (Steve) Smith; sisters, Betty Dunn, Dorothy Hickey and Mary Lindsey; sister-in-law, Sarah Mae Hartsell; grandchildren, Eddie (Linda) Johnson, Jessica (Paul) Ratcliff; Carrie (Brad) Webb, and Travis (Jessica) Eslinger; great grandchildren, Taylor and Sara Ratcliff and Harley and Daniel Eslinger; special friends, Steve and Jana Johnson, Charlie Mason, Scott Thornton and Matthew Woody; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
The family would like to give a special Thanks to Tammy Francis and Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home where Rev. Tim Owens, Rev. Steve Johnson and Kathy Tarwater officiated.
Burial was held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 30, 2021 in the Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family received friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday prior to funeral service.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Taylor Faith Ministries, 112 Industrial Park Drive, Sevierville, TN 37862.
