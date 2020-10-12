Dennis Webb, age 52, of Newport, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle and Altha Belle Webb, sister, Erlena Webb, special aunt Ruby Grooms, and the mother of his children, Tiffany Cogdill.
He is survived by his sons, Brock (Marrissa) Webb and Kyle Webb of Parrottsville, brother, Jeff (Penny) Webb of Cosby, sisters, Eudena (Foy) Hurst of Sevierville, Eugena (Jimmy) Costner of Newport, also several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Union Cemetery, with Zane Stuart officiating.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.