Alma Ruth Brockwell Gilland passed away on June 17, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on February 23, 1927. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church.
Alma Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charles Gilland, Sr., her sisters, Mary Nell Norton and Irene Dockery, daughter-in-law Mary Gilland and grandson Jake.
She is survived by her children, John (Betty) Gilland, Frances Clevenger, Mary (Jimmy) Sizemore, Charles (Teresa) Gilland, Cecil (Donna) Gilland and David Gilland. Brothers Charles (Betty) Brockwell, David (Mary Ellen) Brockwell, Lloyd Brockwell and sister Elizabeth White also survive her. She is survived by 15 grandchildren, Andy, Lowell, Tim, Tracy, Barry, Miranda, Jason, Deborah, Brandon, Craig, Ashley, Amanda, Lindsey, Ashley, and Paige. Several great and great great-grandchildren.
Alma Ruth and her husband Charles owned and operated Gilland’s Produce Market for over 50 years where she met and made lifelong friends.
Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
