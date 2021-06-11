Dylan Riley Ryno (Barnett), age 21, born October 21, 1999 went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Tennova Medical Center in Newport, Tennessee.
He is survived by his loving grandparents Ruble and Mildred Barnett who took loving care of him for the last ten years.
He is also survived by his sisters Brooklynn and Jayden Barnett, a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly.
Special Thanks to the nurses from Encompass Health Care for taking such good care of him, who became such a big part of our family.
The family received friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service followed at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel where Artie Sturm, Dennis Caldwell, and Manson Lee officiated.
Burial was held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 in Union Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.