Gary Denver Suttles, age 69 of Hot Springs, NC, passed away September 4, 2021 at Tennova Newport Medical Center.
Gary loved the Lord, his church, and his family.
He will be remembered as loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, & brother.
A helpful person with a heart of gold, Gary was also known for his great sense of humor.
He was a talented woodworker & mechanic, who enjoyed being outdoors and working on various projects.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin & Novella Suttles; sister, Ethel Suttles; his granddaughter, Haily Self Caldwell; and brothers-in-law, Neal Ensley, Bill Ensley, J.D. Ensley; sisters-in-law, Lucille Banks, Anna Mae Banks
He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Mary Suttles; daughter, Miranda (Troy) Self; grandsons, Troy, III “T” & Caleb Self (& fiancée Marissa Cantrell); grandson-in-law, Caney Caldwell; great-grandson, Nathan Scott Caldwell; siblings, Coy (Patsy) Suttles, Kathleen McPeters, Freida (Bobby) Combs, Barbara (Jimmy) Wrenn, Wanda (Jerry) Worley; Eva (James) Roper, & Bobby (Tonya) Suttles; sisters-in-law, Betty Moore, Evelyn Moore, Fran Wills, & Carolyn Ensley; brother-in-law, R.L. (Lora) Stokely; uncle, Buford (Toy) Messer; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Given that Gary & his granddaughter, Haily Caldwell, passed within hours of one another, the family has planned a joint visitation, funeral service, and burial.
Visitation is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Bonnie Hill Church in Hot Springs, NC with Pastor Randy Wood & Rev. Wyllene Skipper officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In recognition of the ongoing pandemic, face coverings and social distancing are encouraged for those in attendance.
Family & friends may also offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the family.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Gary Suttles.