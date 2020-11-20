Lee Oma Ivy, age 85, entered into her eternal rest with her savior on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was a proud member of the Newport Church of God over 60 years.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Oscar and Bessie Arnold, her daughter, Vivian Keller, brothers, WC, Tom, Jim, and Roscoe Arnold, sister, Rachel Keifer and her beloved husband of 54 years, Charles Ivy.
She is survived by her daughter, Orlevia Ivy, son, Maurice (Sissy) Ivy, sisters, Bertha Cody, Mae (Randall) Bibbins, and Ruth (Jack) Lewis, grandchildren, Andy Ivy, Heather (Daniel) Day, Richard Keller, Libby (Chad) Stephens, Sabrina (Michael) Vasquez and Spencer Ivy.
She is also survived by several great-grandchildren, and host of nieces, and nephews, who she loved very much.
A special thanks to all the nurses and staff at Newport Health and Rehabilitation Center as well as Caris Healthcare.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Steve Goude and Rev. Jeff Ledbetter officiating.
Burial will follow.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.