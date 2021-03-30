Reverend Doctor Dallas Frank Bell, Senior went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Palm Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his home.
Dr. D. Frank Bell was born in Toccoa, Georgia on August 29, 1932. Frank served honorably as a Corporal in the United States Air Force where he worked guarding B-36 bombers carrying nuclear weapons.
He met a Tech Sergeant by the name of Una M. Gay whom he married in Puerto Rico on December 7, 1955.
Dr. Bell earned degrees from North Greenville University, Carson-Newman University, University of Georgia, East Tennessee State University, and Luther Rice Seminary.
He taught at Edwina, Hartford, and Cosby Schools.
Rev. Bell served as pastor of Webb Baptist Church for more than 50 years.
Frank is preceded in death by his wife Una M. Bell; his parents, Willis and Corine E. Smith Bell; his siblings, Rev. Alton F. Bell, Rev. Fred W. Bell, and Freda L. Bell Parker; his son Joel Fred Bell; and his daughter-in-law Vida Ivy Bell. Frank is survived by his children, Dallas Frank Bell, Jr. (Janice), John Alton Bell, Daniel Mark Bell (Sharon), Linda Coral Bell Meeks (Marty), Rebecca Grace Bell Hunter (Rex); his grandchildren, John Luke Bell, Meredith Bell, Alicia Datzman (Alex), Jenna Bell Layrock (Cedric), Kayla Bell, Trevia Berry (Larry), T.J. Meeks (Becky), Sam Meeks, Mickey Meeks, Hannah Hunter, Thomas Hunter (Elizabeth), and Carmen Hunter; and his great-grandchildren Grace Datzman; Jazlin and Chaztin Layrock; Makiland, Kourtland, and Ashland Bell; Justin, Jon, and Joanna Berry; Luke and Lydia Meeks; Cameron, Leah, Lani, Braden, Ava, and Carter-Lee Meeks and Eric Schrimsher (Priscilla).
Family and friends may drop by and sign the register book for Rev. Dr. D. Frank Bell on Friday, April 2 starting at 2 p.m. at Manes Funeral Home Chapel with a memorial service at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Webb Baptist Church, 335 Wilton Springs Rd, Newport, TN 37821.
There will be a luncheon at Webb Baptist Church at noon Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.