Michael Arron Warden, age 38 of Newport, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
As a child, he loved fishing with his grandparents in Eutawville, South Carolina. He also enjoyed building doll furniture and spending time with his dad.
He loved comedic movies, and will be remembered for his endearing sense of humor, and the ability to make those around him smile and laugh.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hazelene McGinnis Warden, Dennis Arthur Warden, Thomas & Janice Kaye Gregory; and his aunt, Deborah Kaye Gregory Hoxworth.
He is survived by his parents, Joe & Deborah Ogle & Mike Gregory; daughter Aaliyah Bridges; brother, Jeremy (Paige) Gregory; sister, Kaylene (Kal) Gregory; several aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, & many dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family will accept donations to be deposited into a trust account for his daughter.
Those wishing to contribute are asked to contact the family directly for further details.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Arron at a later date.
Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, who is honored to serve the family.
Family & friends may offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.