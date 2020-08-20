J.D. Strange, age 77, of White Pine, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
He was saved as a boy at Rays Chapel Baptist Church.
He later became a deacon, and Sunday school teacher at Rankin Missionary Baptist Church and Brown’s Chapel Baptist Church.
He was ordained on March 16, 1969.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Ola Strange, brother, Anderson “Beetle” Strange, and sisters, Joyce Williams and Mildred Kelly.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Patsy Strange, of White Pine, son Michael (Tammy) Strange, and daughter, Keela Long, of Morristown, brother, Milburn (Lillie) Strange, of White Pine, grandchildren, Mackenzie (Miranda) Strange, of Cavalier, North Dakota, Christian (Taylor) Strange, of Newport, Mason (Melanie) Strange, of Goodyear, Arizona and Karissa Long, of Morristown, and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
The body will lie in state from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Dutch Bottom Baptist Church, with funeral services at 2 p.m., with Rev. James Seal and Rev. Steve Ingram officiating.
Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.