Mrs. Marcy Ramsey Hooks, age 65 of Newport, passed away Monday morning, August 2, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband C.W. Hooks; parents Aden Ramsey and Louise Ramsey; grandparents Forrest and Ruby Shoemaker, Stuart and Lorreta Ramsey; sisters Sandy Ramsey and Vonda “Honey” Barnes and special cousin Jennifer Andrews Travis.
Survivors include her sister Sherry (Bryce) Strange; brothers Ricky Ramsey, Lynn Ramsey and Steve Epps; nieces Melanie Strange Smith, Mandy (Chris) Epley and Marcee (Eric) Vaughn; nephews Kevin (Jackie) Barnes and Jordan Ramsey. Additional survivors include special aunts Judy (Ed) Layman and Linda Householder, as well as special cousins, great nieces, nephews and friends including Diane Rice, Gwendia Lawson. Gail Maynard and Tammy Francis.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Smoky Mountain Hospice and staff and to Costner-Maloy Funeral Home and Donnie Costner for his kindness to the family.
The family will host a memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the First Church of the Nazarene, 635 2nd Street, Newport, Tennessee.
