Heather Nicole (Nikki) Foust Lane October 15, 1976—November 26, 2021.
Gone too soon, Heather was loved dearly by her family and will be sadly missed. Heather resided in Sevier County, TN.
Heather passed away Friday, November 26, 2021 in Cocke County, TN of unknown causes.
Heather was born October 15, 1976 to parents Mona Lisa Foust Featherston and A. C. Foust, Jr., in Oak Ridge, Tn.
Heather attended school at South Laurel High School in London, KY., and resided in Lily, KY a good part of her life before moving to Sevier County in 2006.
Heather was preceded in death by her grandmothers Caroline Duncan, of Benham, KY and Magdalene Foust of Clinton, TN.
Heather is survived by her husband of 12 years Tommy Allen Lane of Sevier County, TN., her children Tanner K. Flynn and Gavin W.D. Foust and wife Kayla all of Sevier County, TN, grandson Kingstyn S.R. Flynn of Cosby, TN., parents Mona Lisa Featherston and Ray Featherston of Sevier County, TN., father A. C. Foust, Jr., and Sandra of Tennessee Ridge, TN., siblings sister Misty Justice (Joe) of Texas, brother Michael Rasnick (Hilary) Alabama, brother Eric Bates (Lizzie) TN Ridge, TN, sister Amanda Jo Foust, TN Ridge, TN, Tammy Cherry (Steve) TN, Tim Featherston (Dawn) Illinois, grandparents Aude Foust, Sr. (Betty) Clinton, TN., Kenneth Duncan (Shiela) Benham , KY, a mass of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements for a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Family and friends may sign online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home, Newport, TN.