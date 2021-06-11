Kathy Elaine Marshall Berger, age 61, of Newport, TN, passed away on June 8, 2021, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Billy Marshall.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Berger, daughter Lauren Kelley Berger, son John Thomas Berger.
Kathy is also survived by her sister, Carolyn Marshall of Rowlett, Texas.
Kathy was known throughout the community as the Director of the Bread Basket for almost seven years.
Her passion for those who struggle with food insecurity extended especially to the elderly.
Even amid the pandemic, she kept the mission open three days a week.
Caring for volunteers and clients alike, Kathy left no resource untouched to provide food to an average of 10,000 persons every year.
Business leaders, faith-based organizations, and community members participated in the mission under Kathy’s leadership.
Born in Garland, Texas to Mildred and Billy Marshall, Kathy attended college in Dallas and managed a savings and loan firm in that city.
She met her future husband, Tom, in Dallas in 1981.
They were married in 1986. Together they have two children: Lauren and John. Kathy was a devoted wife and mother.
She encouraged Tom as his career took him around the world.
She was an active Boy Scout parent which included nurturing John, to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.
She guided Lauren as she graduated from college, trained in EMS, and then went on to model Kathy’s volunteer spirit at our local animal shelter and the Bread Basket.
As an active member of the community, Kathy enjoyed promoting the Bread Basket by telling her stories in churches throughout the area.
Kathy and Tom attended First United Methodist Church of Newport where Kathy was a member of the Ladies Bible Study.
They also shared a passion for motorcycle riding.
Kathy logged over 100,000 miles in her travels.
A Celebration of Life, officiated by Rev. David Woody, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, at First United Methodist Church in Newport.
Kathy’s ashes will take their final flight piloted by her son, John.
He will fly the mission over the Blue Ridge Mountains where Kathy loved to ride.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.