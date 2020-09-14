Patricia A. Lane, 70, of White Pine, TN passed away at Johnson City Medical Center on Monday, September 14, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Lucille Beason; brother, Ronnie Beason, sister, Susie Beason.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 53 years, Charles “Charlie” Lane; sons, Brian Keith Lane, Jeff (Amy) Lane, granddaughter, Izzy Lane, grandson, Emmitt Lane; brother, Bill Beason, several nieces, nephews, and other family members.
No services are planned at this time.
