Hal Carter Brown, age 90, passed away on January 17, 2021 at his home in Newport, TN.
He was born October 23, 1930 in Browns Community and lived there until 1957. He was a graduate of Cosby High School, and served as a US Army rifleman and sniper in the Korean Conflict.
He then worked at American Enka until 1957, when he started working at Walters Hydroelectric Plant in Waterville, NC.
He retired after over 36 years of service.
He lived at Waterville with his wife and children until 1965, when the family moved to Newport.
Hal was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ima Brown, in laws Marvin and Ada Dean of Pennington Gap, VA, and other special relatives and friends. He is survived by his wife of almost 64 years, Sylvia Dean Brown, son Russell (Diana) Brown, and daughter Kelly (David) Miranda. He is also survived by five wonderful grandchildren, Laura Brown and Stephanie, Kristen, Alexis and Michael Miranda.
He is survived by his sister Betty Jean King, niece Nancy Raines, nephew Mike Moore, cousins Phyllis Gentry, Tip Brown, and many other relatives and friends.
Hal was very mechanically minded, and was a well-known handyman who could fix anything.
He spent a lot of his spare time repairing things for others, camping and was a ham radio operator.
The family would like to thank the fantastic staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health, UT Primary Care of Sevierville, and special caregiver Megean McCravy.
No public service will be held due to COVID-19.
A private graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Church or charity of your choice. Family and friends may sign the guest register at: www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.