Anna Bea Nix, age 86 of Newport, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents Homer and Sarah Stuart, husband Grady Nix, son Allen Nix, grandson Shan Jarnigan, great-grandchild Dillian Jarnigan, and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Karen and Jeff Shelton of Newport, grandchildren Brittany Epley (Jesse Burgess) and Macy Masoner, great-grandchildren Wyatt Epley, Carson Burgess, and Ellie Ward, special niece Ann Staupe, several other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Per her request, she was cremated and no services are planned.
