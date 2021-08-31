James E. Rolen, age 75, of Talbott, TN, a loving husband and father, passed away on August 28, 2021 due to complications from Covid.
He was retired from AT&T, was a member of the Civil Air Patrol, and an Auxillary Police Officer in Morristown.
He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and a Vietnam veteran, where he served as a communications line specialist.
He was a member of Talbott Cumberland Presbyterian Church and dearly loved his church family.
He is preceded in death by his loving son, Barry Rolen; parents, Willie and Dosia Hurst Rolen; sister, Bessie Oakley and husband Jimmy, Betty Sue McCarter and husband Carl.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judy Rolen; daughter, Mandi White and husband Howard; grandson, Daelyn Rolen; brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Melinda Rolen; sister, Marie Rolen; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the restrictions and danger of Covid, a memorial service will be held at a later day.
