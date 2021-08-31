Maxine C. Duke passed into her heavenly home on August 30, 2021.
She was 91 years old.
She was born November 13, 1929 in Gibsonville, NC.
She was a daughter of the late William Arthur Christopher and Janie Ivey Christopher.
She was a member of the Baptist faith and dedicated to serving at her home church until her health declined.
She was a member of the Del Rio Ruritan Club serving on many committees and in officer positions, which included 2005 Smoky Mountain District Governor, along with her husband.
Her final office was as National Director of Ruritan, an honor that she was very proud of until her death.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Roy L. Duke and her sister Ellen Christopher Livengood.
She is survived by her children Gloria Duke, Cyndi Sims (Dewayne), Roy C Duke (Sue) and Billy Duke (Yvonne); grandchildren Lynn Thorsen, Denise Smith, Danny Duke, Loni Hodges (Johnny) ,and Chris Duke and 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Maxine will always be remembered for her service to her community and dedication to her Lord and Savior.
A private family service will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021.
The family would like to thank the nurses at Community Hospice for their loving care of our Mother and support to the family.
In lieu of flowers the family asked that donations be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32257.