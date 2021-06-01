Mary Frances Anna Almany, age 89 of Newport, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband Hansel “Hank” Almany, parents Emory and Sally Winters, and brother Edward (Ruby) Winters.
She is survived by her sons Robert “Marty”, Lee (Lisa Galdamez), and Glen Almany, granddaughter Olivia Kate Almany and her mother Jamie Wyatt, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Zane (Anna Lou) Almany, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Pat (Greg) Moyer, special son Jason Kerley, special friends Betty Jo Smith, Red and Orley Conard, Shelby Harwell, and Vonda Stewart, and nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to Newport Health and Rehab Physical Therapy Department, Newport Internal Medicine, Dr. Anton Daniels, and Tennova Hospital ER.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Scott Gorrell officiating.
Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.