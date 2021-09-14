Mrs. Paula Elaine Ball, age 66, of Cosby passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at her home.
She is preceded in death by her father Cecil Gregg and Sister Robin Lorraine Baxter.
Survivors include her loving husband of 49 years Russell Ball of Cosby.
Children: Priscilla Elaine (Jimmy) Moore of Georgia; Joseph “Chunky” (Jessie) Ball of Morristown; Sarah Jane (Travis Lee) Brooks of Sevierville.
Grandchildren: Scotty “Tippy” Baxter and fiancé Le Anna Taylor both of Newport; Lorenzo Russell Perez of Sevierville; Rhett Joseph Ball and Audrey Grace Ball both of Morristown.
Mother: Pauline Owenby of Cosby.
Sister: Cecilia (Ronnie) Godfrey of Newport.
Additional survivors include several nieces and nephews in which their Aunt R.D. loved as if they were her own children.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Charlie Grooms.
The funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday evening September 15, 2021 in the Costner-Maloy Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Rick Mehaffey officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday evening prior to the service.
Family and friends will meet at 12:45 p.m. Thursday at Huskey Cemetery for the 1 p.m. internment.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending service, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.