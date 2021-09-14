Gary Dale Henderson age 56 of Del Rio passed away on September 11, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Sessalee Brooke Henderson, father Luther Henderson grandparents Hubert and Louvenia Hill, Troy and Walter Henderson.
He is survived by his wife Inga Henderson, of 35 years, son Lucas (Devin) Henderson, daughter Marissa (BJ) Woody, mother Francis Henderson, brothers Randy (Peggy) Henderson, Roger (Brandy) Henderson grandchildren Arabella Henderson, Hunter Woody and Abram Woody also several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held 7:00 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Steve Blanchard officiating.
Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 in Piney Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
