Mrs. Audrey Geneva Huff, age 82, of Newport, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Newport Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her father Trent Thornton and mother Nora Holt Fain; aunt and uncle who raised her Walter and Zura Duggan.
Survivors include her husband Buddy S. Huff of Newport; daughter Frances (Donnie) Standifer of Morristown; grandchildren Garrett Standifer of Morristown and Josh (Theresa) Standifer of Simpsonville, South Carolina; several great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, October 28, 2020 at Union Cemetery with Pastor Perry Booker officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at the cemetery for the graveside service.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.