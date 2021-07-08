Laura Cotheran, age 92 of Newport, passed away Tuesday July 6, 2021 at home surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Fairdy Cotheran, parents Zenus and Nina Mae Harvey, sisters Zina Frazier and Wanda Owenby, brothers Silvanus Harvey, Dale (Nupe) Harvey, Hansel Harvey and Harold Harvey.
She is survived by her children LaUna (Fred) Cagle, Melvin (Irene) Cotheran, grandchildren Missy (Glen) Norwood, Amy (Chad) Norwood, Hope (Gene) Turner, great grandchildren Daniel and Faith Turner and Haley Norwood.
She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church for 56 years.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Graveside Service was held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 9, 2021 in the Cotheran Cemetery with Rev. Glen Franklin officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.