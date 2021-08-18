Kelsey Brianna Wolfe, age 29, of Newport, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Newport Medical Center.
She is survived by her daughters, Jaelyn and Madison Wolfe; parents, Glen Wolfe and Melisa Sisk; sisters, Kendra Wolfe and Emily Walker; special niece, Avianna Thornton; grandparents, Nancy Wolfe and Freddie and Brenda Collins; aunts, Waikena Collins and Wina Snyder; uncles, Mick Wolfe, Craig Wolfe, Freddie (Red) Collins, and Sherman Carter; special friends, Tiffany Lewis, Scarlett Edens, Shelley Jarvis, and Misti Caughron; along with several cousins and many more friends.
The family will receive friends Friday, August 20, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.
Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Shane Pearce officiating.
Family and friends will meet Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Hamblen Memory Gardens for a 12 p.m. graveside/interment service.
Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.