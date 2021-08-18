Kelsey Brianna Wolfe

Kelsey Brianna Wolfe, age 29, of Newport, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Newport Medical Center.

She is survived by her daughters, Jaelyn and Madison Wolfe; parents, Glen Wolfe and Melisa Sisk; sisters, Kendra Wolfe and Emily Walker; special niece, Avianna Thornton; grandparents, Nancy Wolfe and Freddie and Brenda Collins; aunts, Waikena Collins and Wina Snyder; uncles, Mick Wolfe, Craig Wolfe, Freddie (Red) Collins, and Sherman Carter; special friends, Tiffany Lewis, Scarlett Edens, Shelley Jarvis, and Misti Caughron; along with several cousins and many more friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, August 20, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Shane Pearce officiating.

Family and friends will meet Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Hamblen Memory Gardens for a 12 p.m. graveside/interment service.

Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.