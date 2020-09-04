Delores C. Phillips (Dot), age 80 of Cosby, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents O.T. and Leah Lunsford.
She is survived by her daughter Diane Phillips of Cosby; sister Nancy Lunsford of Newport; special friends John Frazier and Elanore Allsop both of Cosby; and several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Blanchard and Rev. David Woods officiating.
Burial will follow in Waters-Large Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.