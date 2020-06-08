Joshua James Norwood, age 32, of Rogersville, born November 6, 1987, passed away May 29, 2020.
Josh is survived by his wife Dawn Norwood, father, Bruce Norwood, mother, Rita Norwood, sister, Angie Hill, step daughters, Harley and Patricia Umstead, uncles, M.C. Peters, and Jerry Henderson, aunts, Sandra Peters and Glenda Henderson, great uncle, Roy Burgin, great-aunts, Essie Burgin, Shirley Woody and Uyvone Brew, special friend, Lisa Gilliam, several cousins, other family and friends.
A memorial ride will be held 12:00 pm, Sunday June 14, 2020 starting at the old Wal-Mart building behind Krystal’s to Big Hill Cemetery where he will be laid to Rest.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
