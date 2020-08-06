Anita Faye Gorrell, age 63, of Newport, passed away, Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert C. and Theda Renner, brother, Bobby Renner, and step-son, Jason Gorrell.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmie Gorrell, of Newport, children, Josh (Crystal) Gorrell, of Newport and Erick (Shelley) Gorrell, of Parrottsville, brother, Donnie (Rose) Renner, of Newport, sister, Cathy (Lonnie) Jones, of Newport, very special friends, Tony Daniels and Shelley Gorrell, ten grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, also several nieces, nephews other family and friends.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Union Cemetery with Rev. Steve Blanchard officiating, burial will follow.
